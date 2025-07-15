Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Only The Fourth Player In The History Of Cricket To Achieve Unique Career Milestone Courtesy Of His Heroics In Lord's

Updated 15 July 2025 at 15:55 IST
IND vs ENG: The Lord's Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was nothing short of a thriller. The third Test match of the series that went down to the wire was not for the faint-hearted, to say the least. Ben Stokes' England managed to hold on to their nerves in the final session of the game, and they defeated India by 22 runs. England are now 2-1 up in the series and are in a very comfortable position as compared to India.
Ravindra Jadeja had almost pulled off what Ben Stokes had done in Headingley in 2019 against Australia in the Ashes. Despite India being reduced to 112-8 on their quest to chase 193 odd runs, the star all-rounder held one end on his own and scored 61* off 181 deliveries. Jadeja stitched a partnership of 35 runs for the ninth wicket with Jasprit Bumrah and 23 runs with Mohammed Siraj for the final wicket. Unfortunately for India and Jadeja, a ball defended by Mohammed Siraj spun back to the stumps, and it shattered India's dreams of levelling the series.
Courtesy of his valiant knock, Jadeja completed 7000 runs in Test cricket. The 36-year-old cricketer is now only the fourth cricketer in the world to score a total of 7000 runs and 600 wickets across all three formats of the game. Kapil Dev is the only Indian player to feature on this list alongside Jadeja.
The Lord's Test in many ways was a repeat of the first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series that was played in Headingley. India dominated most of the sessions of the Lord's Test, but they still faltered on the final day of the game. The next match of the series will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23 to July 27, 2025.
