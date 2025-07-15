Ravindra Jadeja Becomes Only The Fourth Player In The History Of Cricket To Achieve Unique Career Milestone Courtesy Of His Heroics In Lord's

Ravindra Jadeja walks away after being dismissed in the third Test of the IND vs ENG Test series | Image: Associated Press

IND vs ENG: The Lord's Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was nothing short of a thriller. The third Test match of the series that went down to the wire was not for the faint-hearted, to say the least. Ben Stokes' England managed to hold on to their nerves in the final session of the game, and they defeated India by 22 runs. England are now 2-1 up in the series and are in a very comfortable position as compared to India.

Ravindra Jadeja Scripts History At The 'Mecca Of Cricket'

Ravindra Jadeja had almost pulled off what Ben Stokes had done in Headingley in 2019 against Australia in the Ashes. Despite India being reduced to 112-8 on their quest to chase 193 odd runs, the star all-rounder held one end on his own and scored 61* off 181 deliveries. Jadeja stitched a partnership of 35 runs for the ninth wicket with Jasprit Bumrah and 23 runs with Mohammed Siraj for the final wicket. Unfortunately for India and Jadeja, a ball defended by Mohammed Siraj spun back to the stumps, and it shattered India's dreams of levelling the series.

Courtesy of his valiant knock, Jadeja completed 7000 runs in Test cricket. The 36-year-old cricketer is now only the fourth cricketer in the world to score a total of 7000 runs and 600 wickets across all three formats of the game. Kapil Dev is the only Indian player to feature on this list alongside Jadeja.

List Of Players With More Than 7000 Runs And 600 Wickets Across Format

Shakib Al Hasan: 14730 runs and 712 wickets from 447 matches

14730 runs and 712 wickets from 447 matches Kapil Dev: 9031 runs and 687 wickets from 356 matches

9031 runs and 687 wickets from 356 matches Shaun Pollock: 7386 runs and 829 wickets from 423 matches

7386 runs and 829 wickets from 423 matches Ravindra Jadeja: 7018 runs and 611 wickets from 361 matches

India's Curse Of Fifth Day Collapses