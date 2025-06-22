IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant's Frustration Boils Over, Throws Ball After Umpire Refuses To Entertain Request On Day 3 At Headingley Test | WATCH

Rishabh Pant outbursts at the on-field umpire on Day 3 at Headingley Test | Image: X (Screengrab)

England vs India: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant showed dissent to umpire Paul Reiffel on Day 03 of the Headingley Test against England, on Sunday, June 22nd.

During the first session on Day 03, India vice-captain Rishabh Pant requested umpire Paul Reiffel for a ball change. However, the on-field umpire denied his request, following which the wicketkeeper-batter was frustrated and threw the ball away.

Rishabh Pant Outbursts At The On-Field Umpire

Rohit Sharma played a powerful knock of 134 runs from 178 balls at a strike rate of 75.28. Pant hammered 12 fours and 6 sixes during India's first innings.

The India vice-captain also surpassed MS Dhoni in an elusive feat on Saturday, June 21st. The 27-year-old became the Indian wicketkeeper-batter with the most centuries in Test cricket.

Previously, MS Dhoni held the feat, with six centuries in red-ball cricket. It was Pant's seventh hundred in Test cricket.

The India vice-captain Rishabh Pant played 44 Test matches and 76 innings, scoring 3082 runs at an average of 43.41 at a strike rate of 73.68. His debut came in 2018, against England.

England Stand At 327/5 On Day 03 Lunch Break

England won the toss and decided to field against India. The visitors had a kickstart to the game after Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 runs from 159 balls) and KL Rahul's (42 runs from 78 balls) with their 91-run stand.

Later during India's innings, Shubman Gill (147 runs from 227 balls) and Rishabh Pant (134 runs from 178 balls) solidified a 209-run partnership to power the visitors to 471.

The Three Lions had a poor start to their inning after losing a quick wicket. However, Ben Duckett's (62 runs from 94 balls) and Ollie Pope's (106 runs from 137 balls) 122-run stand brought England back in the game.