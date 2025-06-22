Rishabh Pant Achieves Significant Wicket-Keeping Milestone At Headingley, Closing In On MS Dhoni's Test Record

Rishabh Pant already smashed MS Dhoni's record of scoring the most number of centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Test cricket. The Indian vice-captain is once again closing in on the former Indian captain as he has passed another hurdle to register another milestone in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant Notches Up Another Record At Headingley

Pant proved his credentials with the bat in the first innings as he racked up his 7th Test century against England. With India entering a transition phase under the leadership of Shubman Gill, this batting display will definitely provide confidence ahead of the gruelling schedule. Pant has now brought up another wicket-keeping milestone during the third day of the first Test. Ollie Pope edged a Prasidh Krishna delivery and Pant took an easy catch to record his 150th dismissal in Test cricket.

India Amassed 471 Runs In First Innings

Pant became the third Indian wicket-keeper after MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani to achieve this feat. The 27-year-old took 44 matches to bring up 150 catches, while Dhoni tops the list with 256 catches. On the back of an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign, Pant had the pressure to deliver, and he mastered his art with a brilliant century. Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sensational form in Test cricket with another stellar knock. He has now scored a test century on his debut, on his debut in Australia, and now he scored in his debut Test in England.