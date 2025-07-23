IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Suffers Nasty Blow To Right Foot, India Stumper Leaves The Field In An Ambulance Buggy

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

Rishabh Pant, the Indian test vice captain, suffered a tremendous injury setback and had to be retired hurt from the first innings in the fourth test match between India and England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was hit directly in the foot while trying to hit a premediated reverse sweep shot.

The injury looked bad as his right foot had swelled up to the size of a ping pong ball. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter looked in severe pain and had to be taken off the field in an ambulance.

Ravindra Jadeja stepped in to continue the action as Pant had to be retired hurt.