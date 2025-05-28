Rest After IPL? BCCI Bizarrely Pulls Shubman Gill Out of India A Squad For England Tour

India vs England: Shubman Gill has been named India's captain for the upcoming five-match Test series in the UK. Gill, who is currently featuring in the ongoing season of the IPL, has led his side to the playoff. Surprisingly, Gill, who was named in the ‘A’ squad for a warm-up game against the England Lions, will not play the game.

Gill as well as Sai Sudarshan were named in the ‘A’ squad, but will not be a part of it as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), want to give them rest after a grueling IPL season. As per the same report in The Indian Express, Gill and Sudarshan will play an intra-squad warm-up game starting June 13 to prepare for the Test series.