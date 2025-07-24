IND vs ENG - Sai Sudharsan Earns Full Praise From R Ashwin After Comprehensive Fifty In Manchester Test: 'He Has Big Appetite For Runs'

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, India are trailing in the five-match series by 2-1, after conceding defeats at Headingley and Lord's. Team India has clinched only one win as of now in the Edgbaston Test.

Sai Sudharsan Replaces Karun Nair In India's Playing XI For Manchester Test

During the fourth Test match, Team India had to make three changes in the squad. Sai Sudharsan came in for Karun Nair. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj made a way into the squad in place of Akash Deep and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who sustained injuries during a practice session.

Karun Nair was dropped from the fourth Test after his dismal performance in the first three Test matches at the number three spot. Sai Sudharsan returned to the playing eleven in Manchester and displayed a staggering performance. The young sensation played a 61-run knock from 151 balls at a strike rate of 40.40. The 23-year-old hammered just one four during his time on the crease.

Sudharsan's knock came to an end in the 50th over by England captain Ben Stokes.

R Ashwin Heaps Praise On Sai Sudharsan

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on Sai Sudharsan's run-making capabilities, saying that he has a big appetite for big scores.

He also added that the youngster deserved to score a century in the Manchester Test.

"I am a bit upset because I am a huge well-wisher of him. He just missed out on a well-deserved hundred. That guy has a big appetite for runs," Ravichandran Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.