India's Blueprint For Day 2 at Old Trafford, Manchester if Rishabh Pant is Ruled Out of 4th Test Due to Injury

England vs India: While there is no official update that has come in as yet, still it look very unlikely that wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will come out to bat on the second day at Old Trafford on Thursday. Pant was batting on 37* when he attempted an audacious reverse-sweep off Chris Woakes only to get an inside-edge onto his right foot. Once the ball his his right foot, he was in pain and that was visible.

He could not even walk off the field as he had to be taken off in a golf cart. Now, the question is what should be India's blueprint for Day 2 if Pant does not bat - which is more or less obvious.

India's Blueprint For Day 2 Sans Pant

India have scored 264 runs and Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are in the middle. Both the batters in the middle have got a feel of what to expect from the Old Trafford track. Their first goal should be not to lose wickets in the first hour and then take it from there. It is easier said than done as England will certainly take the new ball that was not taken last evening. With the new ball, things are expected to happen.

Tail Needs to Take Responsibility