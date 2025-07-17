Injury Woes Hit Team India Again as Arshdeep Singh Gets Hurt On His Bowling Hand At Beckenham Training

Team India has sustained a humongous injury setback after Arshdeep Singh was hurt during the team training session in Beckenham. The Indian left-arm pacer sustained a cut on his bowling hand while stopping a ball hit by Sai Sudharsan. Videos which have surfaced on social media showed that Arshdeep had his hand bandaged, and its uncertain on whether stitches will be needed.

Arshdeep Singh's Test Debut At Stake Following Injury To His Bowling Hand

Arshdeep Singh has suffered an injury during Team India's training session in Beckenham. The left-handed pacer had cut his bowling hand while practice when he tried to stop a ball in the nets. The medical team instantly sprung in action to assess the injury and bandaged the 26-year-old's hand.

26-year-old Arshdeep Singh has been with Team India throughout the England series so far and is yet to make his test cricket debut. With the management not putting him to work in the past three matches, speculations grew that the left-arm pacer was on track for his debut in Manchester if they change the pacers.

But the severity of his recent injury would now determine whether that opportunity stands.

Team India already have a lingering issue with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's injury to his index finger. The Indian vice captain got hit on it during wicketkeeping duties as he tried to pick up the delivery off Jasprit Bumrah which went wide on the leg side.

After Pant looked in discomfort, Dhruv Jurel stepped in and he was taken off keeping duties. But Rishabh batted during India's innings, which is a good sign.

Ryan ten Doeschate Shares Update On Arshdeep Singh's Injury

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has confirmed that Arshdeep had a cut on his hand, and they are yet to assess the extent of it. He also revealed that the medical unit is taking him to a doctor on whether he would need stitches and that his injury would fuel the plan of action for the 4th test.

"He took a ball, while he was bowling there, the side of the ball; he tried to stop the ball. It's just a cut, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team is taking him to see a doctor and if he needs stitches, that is going to be important to our planning for the next few days," the India assistant coach said.