IND vs ENG - Sanjay Manjrekar Advocates For Sai Sudharsan At No. 3 Spot Ahead Of Manchester Test: 'There Was A Promise Shown'

England vs India: Ahead of the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar backed youngster Sai Sudharsan at the number three spot of the Indian Cricket Team.

Currently, India are trailing in the ongoing five-match series by 2-1. England clinched wins in the Headingley and Lord's Tests. Meanwhile, India sealed only one win in Birmingham. Shubman Gill-led India clinched a dominating 336-run win over England at Edgbaston. It was also India's first Test win at Edgbaston in 39 years.

Despite Dismal Show In Test Debut, Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Sai Sudharsan For No. 3 Spot

Sai Sudharsan received his maiden Test cap in the first Test match of the ongoing series. However, it was not the debut, the youngster expected. The 23-year-old scored 30 runs in Leeds against England.

Even after a dismal show in Leeds, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar backed Sai Sudharsan at the number three spot, saying that the youngster showed promise in his debut match.

Manjrekar also added that he didn't 'agree' with the fact that Karun Nair was playing at the number three spot. The former cricketer further added that he wants to see Sudharsan replacing Karun Nair in the upcoming match.

"Sai Sudharsan was always my no. 3 after the first test match. There was a promise shown with 30 runs. And when you have flat pitches and one of England's weakest bowling attack, you want to play a young player so Karun Nair at no. 3 three I didnt agree with maybe the team management might just want to prove a point that we were backing the right horse and give him one more match that's something happen with team management but i would like to see Sai sudharsan at no 3," Sanjay Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by ANI.

Sai Sudharsan's Stats In First-Class Cricket

Even though Sai Sudharsan had a disappointing Test debut for Team India. The 23-year-old has stunning numbers in first-class cricket, scoring 1987 runs from 30 matches at an average of 38.96.