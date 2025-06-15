IND vs ENG: Selection Headache For Gautam Gambhir, Shardul Thakur Further Strengthens His Case With Sensational Hundred In Intra-Squad Game

India will begin their England series with a first Test match at Headingley on June 20. In a bid to prepare for the series, both India and India A are involved in an intra-squad game.

Shardul Thakur Displayed Batting Masterclass For India A

Shardul Thakur has further presented his selection case with a sensational hundred in the intra-squad game. As per an Indian Express report, the all-rounder hit a brilliant 122 for India A against India. The Lucknow Super Giants star returned to the Test setup after a gap of two years and has further proved his batting prowess ahead of the first Test match. His knock came against a bowling lineup that consisted of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh, which could be of massive value as long as the selection criteria are concerned.

Shardul will juggle for a spot in the team with Nitish Kumar Reddy who gave a very good account of himself during the Australia tour. Shardul had the experience of battling the English team and came up with 8 wickets and 122 runs in the three matches he played in his Test career. He last played a Test match against South Africa in Centurion in 2023 and his latest antics with the bat might work in his favour. He does have the knack of picking up wickets at crucial stages and it remains to be seen whether Gautam Gambhir picks him ahead of Nitish Reddy.

Shubman Gill,KL Rahul Post Big Runs