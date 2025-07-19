'Virat Kohli Would Have Won Comfortably': Steve Harmison Issues Explosive Remark After Shubman Gill-Led Team India Falls Short At Lord’s

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 2nd Test Day 1 against South Africa at the India Tour of South Africa 2023-24, at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town | Image: ANI

Steve Harmison, the former England quick, claimed Team India could have won the fourth test match against England at Lord's if Virat Kohli were a part of the match. The veteran added that Kohli could have played an impactful knock in the fourth innings. The Shubman Gill-led side had fallen short of 22 during the chase despite giving it all to secure the edge in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India is coming off a strenuous loss to England in the third test match at Lord's, with England seizing the series lead 2-1. The Indian side put up a solid fightback against England, but eventually fell after Mohammed Siraj lost his wicket. As all eyes are on the fourth test match, the visiting side is eyeing to level the series once again.

However, Steve Harmison believes Team India could have won the Lord's Test had Virat Kohli been a part of the side. The former England fast bowler believes Kohli would have helped the Men in Blue win the game for them in the fourth innings.

"India has scored more hundreds, more top-order runs, and more new ball wickets, but England has got a knack of finding a way to win. Finding a way of creating an event throughout a session to change the course of the game. For me, India has to start believing.

"This is where the likes of Virat Kohli were unbelievable. In a fourth innings chase, he goes and wins the game comfortably. He would have won that game comfortably at Lord's," Steve Harmison said during his appearance on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

Team India Aim for A Stern Fightback Against England In Manchester

The Indian Cricket Team kicked off the new Gill-Gambhir era with a firm showcase against England Cricket. Cricketers like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and more showcased stellar performances with the bat. Even bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep put up a stunning outing in the challenging English conditions.