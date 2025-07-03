IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Scores Maiden Test Double Ton as India Take Full Control vs England at Edgbaston

Before the India vs England Test series, there was plenty of pressure on the shoulders of Shubman Gill. He had been appointed the team's new Test captain and there were doubts as to whether or not this would impact his batting form - especially as he has been far from a certainty in the Test side before being named captain.

However, he answered all of those doubters in style at Edgbaston during the second IND vs ENG Test match as he notched up a double century that put India in total control of the first innings.

Gill brought up his double hundred in the second session of Day 2 and marked it with his trademark celebration.

Gill Shows Class at Edgbaston

It is worth noting that, despite there being some doubts over Gill, he had started the series well too and gotten a ton in the first Test at Headingley.

However, Gill seemed determined to do one better from the start of the 2nd Test and so it proved in the end. He was circumspect when it was needed but showcased the full range of his shots when given the license to.

It was that perfect mixed of combined aggression and choosing his moment to defend that ensured the English bowlers could not find a way past his defence.

He brought up his 150 but the celebration was muted as he seemed intent to convert it into a bigger score and get a 200 - something he had never done before in his Test career.

Records Broken in The Process

Gill also ended up breaking a few records in the process - this is the highest-ever score made by an Indian batter by Tests in England.

It was also the best score made by an Asian Test captain in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations.