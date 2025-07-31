IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Called Out For 'Suicidal' Run Out As Team India Lose Crucial Wickets In Day One Play

Updated 31 July 2025 at 22:27 IST
Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian cricketer, was disappointed with Shubman Gill's brain-fade moment on day one of the fifth Test match at The Oval.
The legendary cricketer termed the Indian captain's attempt as suicidal, which cost them a massive loss in the play.
In the second ball of the 27th over, Gus Atkinson delivered a full-ish delivery towards short cover, and Gill had just pushed it softly and called for a run. The ball did not travel a great distance, and Sai Sudharsan had declined the call at the non-striker's end.
Shubman Gill, who was halfway through, halted midway and tried to run back to the crease but fell short. Gus Atkinson made no mistake with the aim as he dislodged the bails.
The Indian test captain was dejected as he walked back after handing his prized wicket to England on day one of the action. The hosts were in a celebratory mood after the wicket.
Sunil Gavaskar was disappointed at Shubman Gill's brain fade moment, which cost him his wicket. The legendary Indian cricketer called the run-out attempt suicidal and claimed that it was a massive blow to the team.
"It was suicidal. I do not know what happened. What was his mind space when he looked for that single? There was honestly no run in it. So this is a huge blow, and you can already see it. He was hoping against hope that the bowler would miss the stumps," Sunil Gavaskar said, as quoted by NDTV.
England Cricket has stood as the dominant force over Team India on day one of the fifth Test match at The Oval. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered key losses in the game, with the batters being dismissed early on. The hosts gained the advantage by fielding first after winning the toss as they wreaked havoc with the ball.
Rain also played its part as an intense downpour showed up at The Oval. The players had to return to their respective dressing rooms after the on-field umpires had called for an early lunch. The Indian batters have been struggling against the hosts' bowling attack on day one of the competition, putting pressure on the tourists.
