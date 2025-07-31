IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Called Out For 'Suicidal' Run Out As Team India Lose Crucial Wickets In Day One Play

Shubman Gill runs between the wickets to score during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian cricketer, was disappointed with Shubman Gill's brain-fade moment on day one of the fifth Test match at The Oval.

The legendary cricketer termed the Indian captain's attempt as suicidal, which cost them a massive loss in the play.

Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Shubman Gill Over Disastrous Run Out Dismissal

In the second ball of the 27th over, Gus Atkinson delivered a full-ish delivery towards short cover, and Gill had just pushed it softly and called for a run. The ball did not travel a great distance, and Sai Sudharsan had declined the call at the non-striker's end.

Shubman Gill, who was halfway through, halted midway and tried to run back to the crease but fell short. Gus Atkinson made no mistake with the aim as he dislodged the bails.

The Indian test captain was dejected as he walked back after handing his prized wicket to England on day one of the action. The hosts were in a celebratory mood after the wicket.

Sunil Gavaskar was disappointed at Shubman Gill's brain fade moment, which cost him his wicket. The legendary Indian cricketer called the run-out attempt suicidal and claimed that it was a massive blow to the team.

"It was suicidal. I do not know what happened. What was his mind space when he looked for that single? There was honestly no run in it. So this is a huge blow, and you can already see it. He was hoping against hope that the bowler would miss the stumps," Sunil Gavaskar said, as quoted by NDTV.

Team India Reeling In Early Trouble In Day One At The Oval

England Cricket has stood as the dominant force over Team India on day one of the fifth Test match at The Oval. The Shubman Gill-led side suffered key losses in the game, with the batters being dismissed early on. The hosts gained the advantage by fielding first after winning the toss as they wreaked havoc with the ball.