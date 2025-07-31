Shubman Gill Overtakes Sunil Gavaskar's 46-Year-Old Record To Become Leading Run Scorer As Skipper In A Test Series

Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England | Image: AP

Shubman Gill has amassed new heights as he continues to break records and compete for Team India at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series against England.

The Indian skipper has been clinical in the series and continues to emerge as a standout. Be it the century at the Old Trafford, the 147 runs in Leeds or the 269 at Edgbaston: Gill has been a remarkable figure for the team.

Shubman Gill Goes Past Sunil Gavaskar To Accomplish Clinical Feat

Shubman Gill has picked up notable accomplishments in the series so far. As he steps in as the new Test skipper, Team India has showed positive signs of improvement with a mix of errors as well.

But Gill continued to showcase a key display as he bats in day one of the Oval Test in London.

The Indian Test captain has officially scored 737* runs in the ongoing Test series against England. Shubman Gill has become the new leading run-scorer in a single test series as a skipper.

He surpassed Sunil Gavaskar's 46-year-old record, cementing his dominance in red-ball cricket as the leader of the Indian Cricket Team.

Team India Reach 72/2 In First Session Before Rain Interruption

England Cricket managed to get rid of Team India's two in-form openers early. Yashasvi Jaiswal was taken down at just two while KL Rahul faced off 40 balls, scoring 14 runs. No. 3 man Sai Sudharsan and Captain Shubman Gill have took the charge in the middle and look in good form. The Indian cricketers helped the score reach 72/2 in the first session.

The first session ended early as torrential rains came down gushing, and all the players had to rush baclk to their dressing rooms. Umpires called for an early lunch as the groundsmen rushed to get the pith covered up.

No one saw the heavy downpour coming and the groundstaff had covered the full square. The inspection was also pushed back dur to the conditions, but the second session will be a go soon.

Check Out The Updated Session Timings here:

Afternoon Session: 03:00 PM - 05:05 PM

Tea Interval: 05:05 PM - 05:25 PM

Evening Session: 05:25 PM - 07:00 PM plus extra 30 mins for the overs not bowled