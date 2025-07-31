Sir Geoffrey Boycott Vents Frustration Over England’s 'Ineffective' Bowling At Old Trafford Test: 'Something Is Not Right'

Updated 31 July 2025 at 17:34 IST
Sir Geoffrey Boycott, the former English cricketer, was concerned about England's bowling performance at Old Trafford. The former cricketer believes the draw displayed the limitations in the team's bowling and that it was worrying if an all-rounder was their best bowler in the game.
Sir Boycott added that England's cricket bowlers were ineffective against the Shubman Gill-led Team India.
The Ben Stokes-led England cricket team endured a tough time against Team India during their second innings. Despite the early scalps by Chris Woakes, the visitors delivered a spectacular outing as the batters put pressure on the bowlers with their rock-steady partnerships.
Batters KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar delivered an exceptional showcase, with the all-rounders picking up clinical centuries to end the game in a draw.
Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes that something was not right with the England team, as their best bowler was an all-rounder in captain Ben Stokes.
He added that the hosts' bowling line-up was ineffective against the Shubman Gill-led side.
"You learn more from failure than you do from success. And we failed to bowl India out. The draw highlighted the deficiencies in our bowling. If you think about it, when your best bowler in both innings is the England captain, who is a batsman-bowler, something is not right.
It was a tremendous effort from Ben Stokes, but apart from Jofra Archer at times, the rest were ineffective," Sir Geoffrey Boycott wrote in his column for The Telegraph.
England is competing against India without their top bowler from the Old Trafford Test, as Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the fifth test at The Oval.
The England test skipper suffered a right shoulder injury during the fourth test and looked in discomfort while in action.
As a result, Ollie Pope has stepped in as the team's stand-in captain against the Indian Cricket Team in the series-decider match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Tests.
