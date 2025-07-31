Sir Geoffrey Boycott Vents Frustration Over England’s 'Ineffective' Bowling At Old Trafford Test: 'Something Is Not Right'

"You learn more from failure than you do from success. And we failed to bowl India out. The draw highlighted the deficiencies in our bowling. If you think about it, when your best bowler in both innings is the England captain, who is a batsman-bowler, something is not right.

It was a tremendous effort from Ben Stokes, but apart from Jofra Archer at times, the rest were ineffective," Sir Geoffrey Boycott wrote in his column for The Telegraph.