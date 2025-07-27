IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Hammers Commanding 228-Ball Century In Manchester Test, Helps Team India Stand Tall At Old Trafford

India vs England: Team India captain Shubman Gill played a comprehensive knock and hammered a 228-ball century in the ongoing fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, in Manchester at Old Trafford, on Sunday, July 27th.

Shubman Gill's commanding knock helped the visitors stand tall at Old Trafford after a sloppy start in their second inning against England in the Manchester Test.

Shubman Gill's century came in the sixth delivery of the 83rd over against Chris Woakes, when the Indian captain sent the ball towards the point and took a single. It was the 25-year-old's fourth hundred in the ongoing five-match series against England.

Soon after the milestone, Gill roared and took off his helmet and raised the bat, and blew a kiss. The 25-year-old batter also got a standing ovation from the crowd. However, Shubman Gill's job is not over yet.