Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir Face Backlash For Picking Prasidh Krishna in India's Playing XI For 2nd Test

England vs India: Prasidh Krishna had a day to forget at Edgbaston on Friday as English batters took a linking to him and scored heavily. Krishna conceded 72 in 13 overs and went wicketless. This also includes a 23-run over. At one stage, Prasidh Krishna’s figures read 5 overs for 50 runs without a wicket. He was bowling short with a field set for a catch on the leg-side, unfortunately, the plan backfired and that hurt India.

Following the day's play, former English captain Michael Atherton slammed the team management for picking Krishna over Kuldeep Yadav. Atherton reckoned an attacking spinner would have been a better bet at Edgbaston.

‘I wouldn’t pick this gentleman, Prasidh Krishna’

“I wouldn’t pick this gentleman, Prasidh Krishna. I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav,” Atherton said during commentary as Krishna struggled against Jamie Smith and Harry Brook," Atherton said on Sky Sports at the end of Day 3.

Krishna's shambolic show also drew massive backlash for him. Surely, it will not do his confidence any good.

Advantage India After Day 3

At the end of Day 3, it would not be wrong to claim that India are ahead in the game at Edgbaston. The Indian team have a 244-run lead with nine wickets in hand. In all probability, India would hope to get over 50 first and in a way take one result out of the equation - that is an England win. It would be interesting to see how the strip plays on Day 4.