Ben Stokes Fumes at Yashasvi Jaiswal For Taking Late DRS; KL Rahul Joins Banter at Edgbaston | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a brisk start, but it did not last long as he perished for 28 off 22 balls on Friday during India's second essay. It was evident Jaiswal wanted to put pressure on the hosts and that is why he was positive. But, Jaiswal also irked English captain Ben Stokes during his stay in the middle. Jaiswal was given leg-before wicket and then after a consultation with KL Rahul he decided to take the DRS.

Now this upset Stokes as he reckoned Jaiswal was late in opting for the technology. Stokes stormed towards the umpire to raise it and that is when it was interesting to see Rahul join in the argument.

Unfortunately, despite the on-field umpires allowing Jaiswal to go for the review, the replays showed that the ball was hitting the top of leg-stump. And hence, he had to make the long walk back.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal achieved another milestone at Edgbaston on Friday as he became the joint-fastest Indian to score 2000-plus Test runs. Apart from Jaiswal, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag also achieved the milestone. All three, Jaiswal, Dravid, and Sehwag have taken merely 40 innings to breach the 2000-run mark in Test cricket. Young Jaiswal has risen the ranks at the rate of naughts.

The southpaw has featured in 21 Tests and has had 40 outings, amassing 2018 runs at a strike rate of 66.45 and an average of 53.11. Jaiswal has also hit 11 fifties and five centuries in Test cricket.

How Will The Pitch Play on Day 4?