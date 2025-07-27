Shubman Gill Sets Unbelievable Record As Only Indian Cricketer To Amass 700+ Runs In One Test Series In England

Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day Five: Shubman Gill is standing true to the commitment he made during the pre-departure press conference. The India captain wanted to emerge as the best batter in the series, and Gill has put up a splendid effort to aid Team India. The 25-year-old cricketer has attained a significant milestone, becoming the first-ever Asian batter to 700+ runs in a single test series in England.

The Indian captain has picked up significant records in the series so far and has also helped Team India as they lock horns against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Shubman Gill Attains Historic Milestone, Becomes The First Indian To Do So

As Team India faces an enormous challenge in Tests against England, captain Shubman Gill has held his mettle with his exceptional batting performance.

The 25-year-old has assumed the prestigious number four position for Team India in Test cricket, upholding the legacy of the iconic players who once held the role.

Shubman Gill continued his brilliance with the bat against the Ben Stokes-led England cricket team and has amassed an unbelievable record on day five of the Old Trafford Test. The Indian Test captain is the first-ever Indian and Asian batter to score 700+ runs in a single test series in England.

Gill's innings showcased his exceptional talent, further solidifying his rising prestige in international cricket. He has now joined Graham Gooch, Steve Smith, and Joe Root to go past the coveted run-mark.

Shubman Gill Forces Disciplined Partnership With KL Rahul To Help Stabilize Team India

Shubman Gill is putting up a powerful knock as Team India's captain, putting up a formidable effort against a resilient bowling attack from the Englishmen. The Indian skipper entered the game when they were 0/2, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan falling for ducks.

But the India captain took matters into his own hands and forged a disciplined partnership with opener KL Rahul. he partnership continued until stumps on day four, and both batters resumed their dynamic approach the following morning. Rahul was eventually dismissed at 90, and the partnership ended at 188 runs.