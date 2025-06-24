IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Labelled As 'Paper Captain' After Clueless Captaincy During Tense Final Day Of Headingley Test

India's captain Shubman Gill reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket on day two of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

India vs England, Day 5: Shubman Gill's leadership gets blatantly called out after a poor captaincy showcase against England. Coming into the field to bowl on day five, the English side has remained firm and without a loss, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley being steadfast throughout the first session. The English batting has sent the Indian bowling unit to the cleaners, and Gill has failed to bring in the fire the way Virat Kohli used to do it in the past. The newly minted Indian skipper gets called out for his upsetting captaincy skills and overreliance on specific bowlers.

Shubman Gill Gets Brutally Called Out For Lackluster Captaincy

The Headingley Test began with India's fiery showcase with the bat. Centuries were churned out from multiple Indian batters, with Shubman Gill emerging as a standout with his performance as a number four batter. However, the Indian skipper was left exposed when they came out to bowl. Team India failed to form a solid fielding narrative to restrict the English batters. Gill has also put Jasprit Bumrah at risk by over-utilizing the talismanic pacer.

Fans on social media have flagged Shubman Gill's captaincy calls, saying he has been doing clueless captaincy. Several have also slammed him into being defensive as Team India bowled during England's first session. One of them called out for being a 'paper captain' as he watched Ben Duckett race towards a half-century in the second innings despite having a world-class bowling line-up in Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

England Rides High, India Fails To Convert Chances By End Of 1st Session

The lunch break is upon us in England, and Team India failed to gain any leverage against the visitors. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have put up a potent performance, with Duckett delivering a half-century while Zak Crawley currently stands at 42 runs.

Session one has been in England's favour, as none of the Indian bowlers have come close to a breakthrough. The Indian side would be miffed after failing to convert any chances. With Jadeja failing to turn the ball and Siraj also being ineffective so far, England has a steady chance to clinch the win. Bumrah had created a half-chance but could not capitalise on it.