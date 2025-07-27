IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill Levels With Sir Don Bradman After Remarkable Century At Old Trafford, Joins List of Elite Batters

Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on the final day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day Five: Shubman Gill, the India test skipper, has accomplished an iconic feat which has positioned the batter among the ranks of legends. The Indian batter scored his fourth century in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy and has levelled Sir Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar, among others, in scoring four tons in a single test series.

Shubman Gill Joins The Ranks Of Legends Don Bradman & Sunil Gavaskar

Following the heartbreaking loss at Lord's, Team India has faced intense scrutiny, with captain Shubman Gill receiving criticism for a perceived lack of intent and questionable bowling selections at Manchester.

Team India struggled throughout the fourth Test, as England found their rhythm and effectively wore down the visitors with relentless bowling.

But Shubman Gill stood up as the team's man of the hour with a disciplined knock, picking up a century at Old Trafford. The Indian test skipper picked up multiple records in the series so far, but this one would be special as he has levelled with the likes of legendary cricketers.

Shubman Gill completed a century in India's second innings, pulling off a stunning rescue effort to help the team. It was the skipper's fourth century in the series and his ninth overall. Gill has now joined the ranks of the legendary Don Bradman after scoring four hundreds in a series.

Shubman Gill joins an elite list of cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Jacques Kallis, Mohammad Yousuf and Sir Don Bradman, among others.

Shubman Gill Initiated Team India's Fightback At Old Trafford Test

Team India's new number four batter is getting acclimated to glory as Shubman Gill makes waves with the bat. The position became prestigious due to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli holding that spot in the past.

The newly minted Indian Test skipper stayed true to his intentions of being the best batter of the series and maintaining the position's prestige in his first assignment as the captain.