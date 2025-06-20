Shubman Gill Starts New Chapter as Team India Captain on a Day Virat Kohli Made His Test Debut in 2011

India vs England: Virat Kohli, who recently called it a day in Test cricket and stunned many, made his debut in the longest format 14 years ago on June 20 against West Indies. Exactly, 14 years later, a young Shubman Gill gets ready to start a new chapter as India's newly-appointed Test captain when he leads the side in the first Test at Leeds starting Friday (June 20). Time and again, Gill has been looked at as Kohli's successor - can he live upto it remains to be seen.

Kohli's Test Debut

Kohli had already been playing white-ball cricket for the national side before finally getting his opportunity to play red-ball cricket. He made his debut under the leadership of MS Dhoni, who he later went onto succeed. In his debut at Kingston, he perished early for 15 to Fidel Edwards.

But then, he ended his Test career with 9230 runs, including 30 centuries, in 123 matches at an average of 46.85. He also has seven double hundreds. He also led the country in 68 Tests, most by an Indian. He is also regarded as one of India's finest red-ball captains.

Gill Starts a New Chapter

For young Gill, he has been appointed as the captain to take the team forward. Spotlight would be on him during the five-match Test series and it would be interesting to see how he copes with the new role.