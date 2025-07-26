IND vs ENG: Team India Captain Shubman Gill Leapfrogs Virat Kohli To Attain Remarkable Landmark During Manchester Test

Shubman Gill in action on Day 04 of the Manchester Test against England | Image: AP

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

After playing three matches in the ongoing five-match series, Team India are trailing by 2-1 against England. The Three Lions sealed wins at Headingley and Lord's. On the other hand, India clinched a dominating 336-run win at the Edgbaston Test.

India displayed a sluggish performance in the ongoing fourth Test match of the series. England dominated in their first inning and took a 311-run lead.

India struggled a bit during the start of their second inning after losing two quick wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan.

However, it was the 172-run stand between KL Rahul (87*) and Shubman Gill (78*) that gave India a moment to breathe in the match.

ALSO READ: India Star Jasprit Bumrah Achieves Unwanted Record For The First Time In His Career During Manchester Test

Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record In Test Cricket

Team India captain Shubman Gill played a staggering knock on Day 04 of the Manchester Test, scoring 78 runs from 167 balls at a strike rate of 46.71.

The 25-year-old hammered 10 fours during his time on the crease on Day 04.

With his comprehensive knock, Shubman Gill surpassed Virat Kohli in an elusive list of records. Now, Shubman Gill is the second-highest run-scorer by an Indian captain in a Test series.

Sunil Gavaskar holds the top spot in the chart with 732 runs against the West Indies in 1978/79. Currently, Virat Kohli moved back into the third place with 655 runs against England in 2016/17.

Shubman Gill On The Verge Of Breaking Sunil Gavaskar's Feat

Presently, Shubman Gill is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing series against England, with 697 runs from eight innings at an average of 99.57, and a strike rate of 67.34.