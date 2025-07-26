Team India Deliver Disciplined Fightback To Counter England Cricket's Carnage At Old Trafford, Visitors Reach 174/2 At Stumps On Day 4

India's captain Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day Four: The Shubman Gill-led Team India led a disciplined fightback with the bat against England Cricket on day four of the fourth test match at Old Trafford. After losing out two batters on ducks, opener KL Rahul and Captain Shubman Gill put up a rock-steady partnership against Ben Stokes' men. The Rahul-Gill partnership helped stabilise the Men in Blue after the early collapse.

Team India reached 174 at the loss of two wickets at stumps on day four at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Keep Team India Rocksteady At Stumps On Day 4

Team India suffered a rare collapse right at the beginning of their innings. England Cricket were in glee as Chris Woakes picked up two key wickets in the innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was taken down for a four-ball duck, while Sai Sudharsan flopped for a golden duck.

But Captain Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul battled through as they stayed in the middle for over 62 overs to forge an unbeaten 174-run partnership. Both of them were put to the test against the ferocious English bowlers when India's score was at 0/2. The Indian skipper remained unbeaten at 78 in 167 balls, while Rahul picked up 87* in 210 deliveries.

England missed out on a couple of chances to break the partnership, with the Indian batters outfoxing them with their discipline.

Ben Stokes-led England Cricket Were Destructive With The Bat!

England Cricket continued their dominating spree on day four, putting Team India under intense pressure. Captain Ben Stokes picked up a record-setting knock to help England soar high. Tailenders contributed well to pick up a 669-run score and a considerable lead. But Team India posed a firm fightback.

Captain Ben Stokes delivered an impactful innings, picking up a century and also setting records with his impressive knock to put pressure on India. Liam Dawson scored 26 while Brydon Carse missed out on a well-deserved half-century, but contributed to help their score reach 669.

Team India looked flimsy with the bat as England gained momentum to score runs. But Ravindra Jadeja picked up the key wickets of Stokes and Carse. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked up a wicket each to dismiss Liam Dawson and Chris Woakes, respectively.