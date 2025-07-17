Jasprit Bumrah Set For Action In 4th Test At Old Trafford? Team India Assistant Coach Offers Hints On Pacer's Inclusion

India's Jasprit Bumrah applauses during the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

Ryan ten Doeschate, Team India's assistant coach, has cleared the air on Jasprit Bumrah's incorporation in the fourth test match against England. Given that the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy series win is now on the line, the talismanic fast bowler's inclusion would be vital to the visitors' chances of winning it all.

While the assistant coach expressed that they were leaning toward his inclusion, he did not provide a concrete answer to it.

Jasprit Bumrah All But Confirmed To Feature In Old Trafford Test By Assistant India Coach

Ahead of the England Series, it was determined that Jasprit Bumrah's workload had to be managed with care to avoid any injury. It was also revealed that the talismanic Indian pacer would be a part of three out of the five matches.

Bumrah was benched during the second test match at Edgbaston, with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep emerging as the standout bowlers.

A lot of chatter has erupted over the fast bowler's workload management after the Men in Blue's latest loss to England at Lord's, taking the series 1-2.

Amid speculation on whether Jasprit Bumrah would be in action for the upcoming test match in Manchester, assistant India coach Ryan ten Doeschate has revealed that the talismanic Indian pacer is very much in the mix for the Playing XI in the fourth test match.

"We'll make that call in Manchester. We know we've got him for one of the last two tests. I think it's pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him," Ryan ten Doeschate said while speaking to the media in Beckenham.

Speculation Around Bumrah's Inclusion Fly High After Injury To Arshdeep Singh

The Indian Cricket Team is keeping Jasprit Bumrah in the loop for the Manchester Playing XI, which may be fueled by the fact that Arshdeep Singh went down with an injury. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer sustained a cut to his bowling hand.

