Jasprit Bumrah Set For Action In 4th Test At Old Trafford? Team India Assistant Coach Offers Hints On Pacer's Inclusion

Updated 17 July 2025 at 20:34 IST
Ryan ten Doeschate, Team India's assistant coach, has cleared the air on Jasprit Bumrah's incorporation in the fourth test match against England. Given that the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy series win is now on the line, the talismanic fast bowler's inclusion would be vital to the visitors' chances of winning it all.
While the assistant coach expressed that they were leaning toward his inclusion, he did not provide a concrete answer to it.
Ahead of the England Series, it was determined that Jasprit Bumrah's workload had to be managed with care to avoid any injury. It was also revealed that the talismanic Indian pacer would be a part of three out of the five matches.
Bumrah was benched during the second test match at Edgbaston, with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep emerging as the standout bowlers.
A lot of chatter has erupted over the fast bowler's workload management after the Men in Blue's latest loss to England at Lord's, taking the series 1-2.
Amid speculation on whether Jasprit Bumrah would be in action for the upcoming test match in Manchester, assistant India coach Ryan ten Doeschate has revealed that the talismanic Indian pacer is very much in the mix for the Playing XI in the fourth test match.
Also Read: Ex-Cricketer Deep Dasgupta Snubs Karun Nair From Team India's Lineup For Manchester Test After Dismal Show At Lord's: 'He Has Got His Chances'
"We'll make that call in Manchester. We know we've got him for one of the last two tests. I think it's pretty obvious the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him," Ryan ten Doeschate said while speaking to the media in Beckenham.
The Indian Cricket Team is keeping Jasprit Bumrah in the loop for the Manchester Playing XI, which may be fueled by the fact that Arshdeep Singh went down with an injury. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer sustained a cut to his bowling hand.
Also Read: Injury Woes Hit Team India Again as Arshdeep Singh Gets Hurt On His Bowling Hand At Beckenham Training
The cut on Arshdeep Singh's hand was yet to be checked by a doctor, who can offer a better insight on whether the left-arm pacer needs stitches. With Arshdeep's situation under scrutiny, Bumrah becomes almost certain choice to be a part of India's Playing XI against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
Published 17 July 2025 at 20:34 IST