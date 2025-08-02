IND vs ENG| Team India Commended For Not Letting England Take Command At Oval: 'We Just Wait And Watch'

Updated 2 August 2025 at 11:59 IST
India have seized control in the 5th and final Test with a 52-run lead at the end of day two. After Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna ran through the Indian batting lineup, Yashasvi Jaiswal's quickfire half-century helped India to gain advantage as both teams enter a crucial third day at the Oval.
India made four changes to the team which played out a brilliant draw in the 4th Test in Manchester. Jasprit Bumrah was rested, keeping in mind the workload of the pacer, as it was pre-decided that the 31-year-old would play only three out of five Test matches in the ongoing series. Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna were brought in while Siraj kept his place in the playing XI.
Aakash Chopra feels India might have played according to India's plans by revealing Bumrah would only be available for three Test matches. However, he also insisted that India never reveals their strategies, unlike England, who usually name their playing XI a day before the Test match.
On his YouTube channel, he said, “The opposing team thought that Bumrah was no longer there, so they could prepare a green top, and you start to wonder what our team did. We are the team that never tells anyone what we are going to do. We are not the ones who declare their strategies and tactics. We just wait and watch. We don't announce our playing XI. We don't tell you our intent.”
Karun Nair headlined with a strong 50 as India were bowled out very cheaply for 224 runs. The home side made a strong start as they were 92/0 at one time. But Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took advantage of the green-top surface and overcast conditions as they wreaked havoc at the Oval. Siraj got the better of Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ollie Pope and Jacob Bethell while Prasidh Krishna wrapped up the lower order to restrict England to a paltry 247. India will hope to bat the entirety of the 3rd day as they will seek to pile on a healthy lead.
