IND vs ENG| Team India Commended For Not Letting England Take Command At Oval: 'We Just Wait And Watch'

India have seized control in the 5th and final Test with a 52-run lead at the end of day two. After Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna ran through the Indian batting lineup, Yashasvi Jaiswal's quickfire half-century helped India to gain advantage as both teams enter a crucial third day at the Oval.

Aakash Chopra Provides Verdict On India's Strategies In 5th Test

India made four changes to the team which played out a brilliant draw in the 4th Test in Manchester. Jasprit Bumrah was rested, keeping in mind the workload of the pacer, as it was pre-decided that the 31-year-old would play only three out of five Test matches in the ongoing series. Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna were brought in while Siraj kept his place in the playing XI.

Aakash Chopra feels India might have played according to India's plans by revealing Bumrah would only be available for three Test matches. However, he also insisted that India never reveals their strategies, unlike England, who usually name their playing XI a day before the Test match.

On his YouTube channel, he said, “The opposing team thought that Bumrah was no longer there, so they could prepare a green top, and you start to wonder what our team did. We are the team that never tells anyone what we are going to do. We are not the ones who declare their strategies and tactics. We just wait and watch. We don't announce our playing XI. We don't tell you our intent.”

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna Helped India Bounce Back In 5th Test