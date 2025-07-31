'Puja-Paath Chalu Karo': Shubman Gill Hilariously Trolled After Losing Fifth-Consecutive Toss During England Tour

Updated 31 July 2025 at 15:26 IST
India vs England: It was stunning to see India captain Shubman Gill losing yet another toss, this time on Thursday at the Oval during the fifth and final Test. That makes it five in a row, Gill has not been able to win a single toss during the England tour. After losing the toss, he was asked to bat first as interim England captain Ollie Pope had no problem in opting to bowl given the overcast conditions prevailing at the Oval.
This also happens to be the 14th instance of a team losing all five tosses in a 5-Test series. This is the 15th consecutive toss loss for the Indian men’s team in International cricket.
The India captain is now getting trolled hilariously for losing the toss. Some fans reckon he should get spiritual and do pujas to get some luck on his side with the toss. Here are the comments that followed after he lost the toss.
"Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game. Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we'll look to post good runs in the first innings. Should be a good pitch for the bowlers," Gill said after losing the toss.
India, now that they have to bat, they will ideally look to get off to a steady start. The first hour, like always, in the UK, would be important. It will not be easy for the Indian openers against the new ball in the overcast conditions. Interesting to see how the ball behaves.
Published 31 July 2025 at 15:18 IST