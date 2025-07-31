'Puja-Paath Chalu Karo': Shubman Gill Hilariously Trolled After Losing Fifth-Consecutive Toss During England Tour

India vs England: It was stunning to see India captain Shubman Gill losing yet another toss, this time on Thursday at the Oval during the fifth and final Test. That makes it five in a row, Gill has not been able to win a single toss during the England tour. After losing the toss, he was asked to bat first as interim England captain Ollie Pope had no problem in opting to bowl given the overcast conditions prevailing at the Oval.

This also happens to be the 14th instance of a team losing all five tosses in a 5-Test series. This is the 15th consecutive toss loss for the Indian men’s team in International cricket.

The India captain is now getting trolled hilariously for losing the toss. Some fans reckon he should get spiritual and do pujas to get some luck on his side with the toss. Here are the comments that followed after he lost the toss.

"Don't mind losing the toss as long as we win the game. Was a bit confused yesterday about what to do, was a bit overcast but the wicket looks good, we'll look to post good runs in the first innings. Should be a good pitch for the bowlers," Gill said after losing the toss.

India Eye Steady Start