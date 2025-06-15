India Test Captain Shubman Gill Posts Heartwarming Pictures On Father's Day: 'Grateful Every Day, Especially Today'

Team India's newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill, on Sunday, June 15th, shared heartwarming pictures with his dad on Father's Day.

Shubman Gill's father, Lakhwinder Singh, has played a crucial role in building up the 25-year-old's career in career.

The right-handed batter took to his social media handle on Sunday, June 15th, and shared of his father watching him practicing in the nets. Gill also posted a photo of himself and his sister with their daughter.

Shubman Gill Posts Warm Pictures On Father's Day

While wishing his dad on Father's Day, Shubman Gill said that he is grateful to him every day.

"Grateful everyday, especially today. Happy Fathers Day Dad," Shubman Gill wrote on X while sharing the pictures.

Ahead of India's tour of England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Shubman Gill as the team's new Test captain. Gill took charge of the side after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from red-ball cricket.

The upcoming five-match series between England and India will also mark the beginning of the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Shubman Gill's Stats With Team India

Shubman Gill made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia. Following his maiden long-format match with India, Gil played 32 Test matches and 59 innings, scoring 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 and a strike rate of 59.92.

The 25-year-old played his maiden ODI match in 2019 against New Zealand. Following that, he has played 55 50-over matches, scoring 2775 runs at a strike rate of 99.56 and an average of 59.04.

In the T20Is, the India top-order batter made his debut in 2023 against Sri Lanka. Following that, he has played 21 matches, scoring just 578 runs at a strike rate of 139.27.