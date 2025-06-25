Rift Between Rishabh Pant-Gautam Gambhir? Head Coach Downplays Vice-Captain's Record-Breaking Ton at Headingley

England vs India: It was a day to forget for Team India in Leeds as they lost the opening Test by five-wickets on Tuesday. Following the game, head coach Gautam Gambhir seemed heartbroken during the post-match press conference. India had the game in their grasp, but just squandered away the advantage. Rishabh Pant, with two centuries in two innings, was the standout performer for the side.

However, instead of praising Pant, head coach Gautam Gambhir didn’t respond kindly to a journalist’s query about the wicketkeeper’s twin centuries being a huge positive for Team India.

A total of five centuries were hit by Indian batters across innings.

‘There are three more centuries as well’

“There are three more centuries as well. Those are big positives as well. Thank you,” Gambhir told the reporter, trying to shut him down.

“I would have liked if you said there was a hundred from Yashasvi (Jaiswal), a hundred from Shubman (Gill) on debut as captain,” he added.

“(There was a) hundred from KL (Rahul) and two centuries from Rishabh, so five centuries in a Test match is a great start to be honest. And hopefully the question could have been better,” he fired back at the journo.

Gambhir's Mood Not Good

In fact, Gambhir's reply could have been better. He should not have been rude to the journalist, who was doing his job. It was a simple question and one reckons Gambhir should not have complicated it.