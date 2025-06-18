IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli's Fighting Spirit Will Be Missed by India, Says England Captain Ben Stokes

The India vs England Test series will be the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27 for both teams, and it will be a strict assignment for both sides given the series will feature five Test matches. For the Indian cricket team, this will be the first Test series where they will be without the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired ahead of the IND vs ENG series.

Many felt that Kohli's absence would be a bigger blow given his extremely competitive nature and on-field aggression.

And that is exactly what England cricket team skipper Ben Stokes has now publicly stated.

Stokes Praises Kohli's Desire to Win

Stokes highlighted exactly what he felt India would miss in the absence of Virat Kohli, while also praising the Indian cricket legend.

"I think what India will miss will be his fighting spirit out in the game, his competitiveness, desire to win. He has made number 18 his, hasn’t he? It’ll be a bit weird not seeing number 18 on the back of any Indian shirt," Stokes said in a video put out by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Stokes further admitted that he actually sent a text message to Kohli after he had announced his retirement to express this feeling to him personally.

IND v ENG - A Step Into India's Future

For India, the absence of both Kohli and Rohit means a chance for the next generation to step up and make their mark in the longest format of the game.

Shubman Gill has been named the skipper of the Test team and there is plenty of expected competition in the batting line-up given two slots are now up for grabs.

Rohit's opening slot and Kohli's number 4 slot will need filling and it is something that will need to be done while competing in England - a huge ask for all involved.