'Seriously?': Graeme Swann Trolled Brutally For Terming India-England Series as 'Ashes Warm-Up'

India vs England: Mind games have peaked a couple of days to go for the Headingley Test as former English cricketer Graeme Swann has made a sensational claim. As per Swann, the upcoming India-England series is a good ‘warm-up’ for the Ashes. Swann also admitted that it is time England beats India as they have lost the last couple of times they have toured India.

'It's (the series) is kind of the perfect warm-up for the Ashes'

"It's (the series) is kind of the perfect warm-up for the Ashes. India is a huge series, and the last two or three times we've gone to India, we've been thoroughly outplayed. So in our own backyard, we need to beat India," Swann said, in a preview video posted by Sky Sports Cricket.

Fans are calling the comments ‘disrespectful’ and also wanting a reality check on the Brits. Some also claim that India will win the series 5-0. The comment from Swann has not gone down well with fans, who are now ripping into Swann. Here are some of the comments:

Spotlight on Gill

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and his troops would be chasing their first Test series win on English soil since 2007. The task will not be easy without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Spotlight would undoubtedly be on Gill to see how he manages a fairly new outfit. What will also be interesting to see is at what number does Gill bat at.

