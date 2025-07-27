IND vs ENG: Here's The Weather Forecast For Day 5 Of Old Trafford Test As Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Stage Valiant Fightback In Fourth Test

IND vs ENG: Irrespective of all the things said and done, the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series has produced some high-quality cricketing action. All the Test matches of this series have been decided on the fifth day, and the Old Trafford Test has been no different. After losing two quick wickets in the second innings, many fans and experts believed that Ben Stokes' England were in a good position to close the match on the fourth day, but Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had different ideas.

All Eyes On The Weather At Old Trafford

India had a horrid start to their second innings. With the sun out and the wicket going flat, nobody had expected India to be 0-2, but two rippers from Chris Woakes forced Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan to make unwanted errors. India closed the day with 174 runs on the board, courtesy of 78* runs from Shubman Gill and 87* runs from KL Rahul. The Indian opener and the skipper consumed over 350 balls across two innings of the game, and India might fancy playing for a draw on the final day of the Test.

weather forcast for the Manchester Test | Image: Accuweather.com

The weather is going to play a very crucial role in the outcome of this Test match. India wouldn't mind losing a few overs if the skies open up, but as per AccuWeather, the forecast for day 5's play in Manchester looks partially overcast and sunny. India will have to play out either one or more than one session without being bowled out and force matters back on England if they want to save the series and the Test match.

Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Rescue India