IND vs ENG: Will Arshdeep Singh Make His Test Debut At The Oval? Shubman Gill Reveals Pacer Said To 'Be Ready'

Shubman Gill, the Indian Test skipper, has hinted that Arshdeep Singh is expected to be a part of Team India's playing XI in the series-deciding Test match against England at The Oval. After being benched for four matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the left-arm fast bowler may finally receive his baggy blues at The Oval in Kennington.

Arshdeep Singh Expected To Receive Test Cap In Fifth Test, Hints Shubman Gill

Arshdeep Singh encountered a significant setback during Team India's training session at Beckenham. The southpaw fast bowler suffered an injury to his bowling hand, which required stitches.

Arshdeep was expected to feature in the fourth test, but the injury ruled him out of the competition.

With the fifth test match being the series decider, Team India aims to put their best men in action, which includes fully fit and rejuvenated players.

Upon asking about Arshdeep Singh, Captain Shubman Gill has revealed that the left-arm fast bowler has been told to get ready for action in the decider Test at The Oval.

"He is definitely being asked to get ready. Like I said, we are going to make a decision later this evening. I will go and have a look at the wicket. I have not had a chance to look at the wicket. See how the weather is going to be in the next five days and then make a decision," Shubman Gill said at the press conference.

Notably, Arshdeep Singh has substantial experience with the red ball in English conditions, as he took part in county cricket. His experience could be key for Team India in the fifth Test match at The Oval.

Team India May Undergo Significant Reorder In Bowling Unit

With Arshdeep Singh expected to be back, Team India may look to rejig their bowling unit ahead of the final Test. Apart from Arshdeep, the management may bring in Akash Deep.

The fast bowler may emerge as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who has been advised not to take part in the fifth test, according to reports.

India captain Shubman Gill has revealed that the team is yet to make a call on their playing XI. They would decide upon it after monitoring the pitch and conditions.