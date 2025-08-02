India-Pakistan Scrapped? PCB's Bizarre Suggestion to WCL After Yuvraj Singh's Team Forfeit Semis

India vs Pakistan: The much-awaited India versus Pakistan clash in the semi-final of the World Championship of Legends 2025 did not happen. And now, the Pakistan Cricket Board has come up with a suggestion for the management authorities. The suggestion made by the PCB is to scrap the names ‘India, Pakistan’, as it is a private league. According to a report in Telecom Asia Sport(www.telecomasia.net), PCB has made this suggestion following India Champions boycotting a group-stage match and then the semis.

“The decision was taken after a detailed discussion in the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday,” sources told www.telecomasia.net on Friday. “The high-level authorities felt Indian players refusing to play Pakistan in the WCL's second edition twice is hurtful to the name of the country.”

“All private organizations will face legal action in case they use Pakistan's name. PCB has the sole right to allow its use for cricket events if it finds the authenticity of the League and the organization as reputable,” the report quoted sources close to the PCB as saying.

Asia Cup 2025 in Jeopardy

There is so much speculation over the Asia Cup, will it happen or will it not. As per the schedule, India plays Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai, now all the talk and controversy is around that game, due to political tensions existing between the two countries following the Pahalgam attack.