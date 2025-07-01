Will Ravindra Jadeja Get Benched? Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar Likely to Play at Birmingham, Claims Report

India vs England: We are a little over 24 hours away from the start of the second Test at Birmingham. With India desperate to win it after their loss at Headingley, the question is - are they going to make changes in their playing XI? While speculations are rife over who plays and who misses out, a report in the Indian Express claims that Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are in line to make the playing XI.

Now, if that is the case, does Ravindra Jadeja miss out?

Shardul Misses Out?

As per IE, Shardul Thakur had a low-key net session, which was indicative that he may miss out. In the two outings at Headingley, Thakur scored one and four. And he picked up two wickets in the game. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar Reddy was fielding at during the training session. He was alongside the slip cordon featuring Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill with B Sai Sudharsan, fielding at gully.

Washington in For Jadeja?

There are reports this change could happen. Sundar had an extended batting session in the nets on Monday. He also bowled alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the nets. Jadeja was expected to come good with the bat, but he could not. He scored 11 and 25* in his two outings and picked up a solitary wicket in the game.