With Jasprit Bumrah Back; Why Mohammed Siraj Should be Rested For Third Test at Lord's, London?

England vs India: The series is level and Jasprit Bumrah comes back for India - does that mean India start slight favourites at Lord's? In all probability, yes! It should not make Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill sweat over who will Bumrah replace. In all probability, Bumrah is set to replace Prasidh Krishna, who did not have the best of outings at Birmingham. But then, what about Mohammed Siraj - doesn't he deserve a rest for the workload he has been undertaking?

This would certainly be one question on the minds of the management as well. Siraj bowled around 32 overs in the game, taking both the innings into account. He also bowled 41 overs in the first Test.

Doesn't Siraj Deserve a Break?

It is understandable that Siraj does not have a complicated bowling action like a Bumrah, who puts in more physically. But Siraj is human at the end of the day. The management should realise that Siraj would be a key bowler in the fourth and the fifth Test. One also has to consider that Bumrah may miss the fourth Test at Manchester. And if that is the case, Siraj would be the key and hence it would be beneficial if he comes into that game, fresh.

Bumrah in, Krishna Out?

Among the three pacers on display at Birmingham, in terms of wickets, Krishna was lagging behind. In both the innings, Krishna picked up merely one wicket.