'India Lose More...': Ex-English Cricketer David Lloyd's Bizarre Logic Why Jasprit Bumrah Should Not Play 4th Test

India vs England: Will Jasprit Bumrah play the 4th Test is the question that has everyone speculating. There is no clarity over what will happen as of now. Amid all the speculations and rumours doing the rounds, former English cricketer David Lloyd has given his opinion on this. As per Lloyd, Bumrah should not play the Manchester game because India lose more when he plays.

‘When he plays they lose more’

“That's extraordinary. There was something that said when he plays they lose more than when he doesn't play, and he is like the best bowler in the world. And he is awkward and nasty with his action, but a thoroughly decent fella,” Lloyd said on TalkSport Cricket.

Lloyd went on to explain all the scenarios in case Bumrah plays and in case he misses it.

‘He should play this next game’

“It is what they've said and what the coach Gautam Gambhir said that he will play three out of the five Tests. So, he's got a choice. There are two matches to go. He's played two. If they are true to their words, he should play this next game at Old Trafford. But then, you know, they can manoeuvre that, can't they? If he plays this next one at Old Trafford and they get a result to make it 2-2, you'd think he'd play at The Oval as well. I'm second-guessing, but I think he'll play this next game and see where they are. If England go 3-1, he won't play. But if it's 2-2, he will play at the Oval,” he added.