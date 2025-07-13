IND vs ENG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Withstand Jasprit Bumrah's Challenge As England Stand 2/0 At Stumps On Day 03

England stood at 2/0 at Stumps on Day 03, after surving Jasprit Bumrah's attack | Image: AP

England vs India: After restricting India to 387 in their first inning, England's openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett successfully survived Jasprit Bumrah's challenge in the final moments of Day 03.

England bowled out India in the final moment of the third day at Lord's. The English openers came on the crease as more than two overs of play were left.

As soon as the first over began, more drama unfolded in the game as Zak Crawley started to waste time to withstand Jasprit Bumrah's challenge. Seeing the English openers wasting time, India captain Shubman Gill charged Zak Crawley.

However, England had to play just one over on Day 03, as the umpires called it a stumps, on Saturday, July 12th, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja's Knocks Helped India On Day 03

Team India started Day 03 at 145/3, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul were unbeaten on the crease as the visitors started the third day on a high note.

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul displayed a solid performance in the first session by cementing a 141-run partnership, giving India an upper hand in the game.

However, just before the Lunch Break, India lost their first wicket of the day after Rishabh Pant's suicidal run-out.

In the third delivery of the 66th over, Rishabh Pant lost his wicket after Ben Stokes' clinical direct hit from the covers. India scored 103 runs in the first session and lost just one wicket.

Soon after the start of the second session on Day 03, KL Rahul scored his 10th Test hundred, giving India the charge of the match. However, KL Rahul lost his wicket just after scoring his ton at Lord's.

After losing KL Rahul in the early moments of the second session, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy held the fort for India with a stunning partnership. At Tea Break, India stood at 316/5, with Jadeja and Nitish Reddy unbeaten on the crease.

Just after the start of the third session, India lost Nitish Reddy's wicket to Ben Stokes in the third delivery of the 95th over. It was a match-turning point as Ben Stokes broke the 72-run partnership between Jadeja and Nitish.

Later in the 114th over, Chris Woakes removed Ravindra Jadeja from the crease. Slowly, India lost their tailenders in front of the English bowling attack.

India's innings came to an end at 387, after the score leveled, on Saturday, July 12th.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett To Open For England On Day 04 At Lord's Test