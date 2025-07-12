WATCH: Shubman Gill Fights Fire With Fire, Skipper Gives Zak Crawley An Earful For Wasting Time During Closing Minutes Of Day 3 Of Lord's Test

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the third Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, from Thursday, July 10th.

Currently, the series between India and England is tied 1-1, making the ongoing Lord's Test more crucial.

India displayed a decent performance on Day 03 and ended their inning at 387 after getting bowled out.

Shubman Gill Shares Heated Exchange With Zak Crawley

With just a few minutes left for the Stumps on Day 03, England opener Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett came to open for the Three Lions.

After facing two deliveries, Zak Crawley started to waste time. Crawley's actions made the India captain, Shubman Gill, furious as he started shouting from the slip to the English batter.

Later, after the fifth delivery, Crawley again started to waste time by calling the English physio. This made Gill more furious as he ran towards Crawley and shared a heated moment with the England opener.

However, England batters were successful with their strategy as they had to play only one over on Day 03. However, the Indians were aiming to take a wicket in the final moment on Day 03, but the time-wasting strategy of the English openers helped them at the end of the day's play on Saturday, July 12th.

England Stand At 2/0 After The End Of Day 03's Play

At Stumps on Day 03, England stood at 2/0 with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett unbeaten on the crease.

It was a fascinating day for the Indian players at Lord's. All credit goes to the solid partnership from Rishabh Pant-KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja-Nitish Kumar Reddy.

After the Test retirement of Rohit Sharma, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new red-ball captain of the Indian Cricket Team.