IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Starts 2026 With Record-Breaking Feat, Surpasses Ex-India Skipper In Elusive List Even Before Batting

India are building towards the World T20 that will be played next month and are currently hosting the New Zealand team for eight white-ball matches. The Kiwis will play three ODIs and five T20Is on their India tour as they prepare to win the World T20 for the first time. India skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer have returned to international cricket after nursing their respective injuries.

The ODI series has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return. The two former captains have retired from the T20 and the Test format but have continued to play the ODIs.

Virat Kohli Surpasses Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the greats to have ever played the game, and there are no second doubts it. Whenever Virat Kohli walks out, records continue to tumble, and the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI was nothing different. Virat Kohli surpassed Sourav Ganguly in the list for most ODIs against India.

The first ODI being played between India and New Zealand is Kohli's 309th One Day International game. Kohli surpassed ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who played 308 One Day International games for India. Virat is now in fifth place on the elusive list that features names like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, and Mohammad Azharuddin.

Virat Kohli had scored over 300 runs in the three-match ODI series that India played against South Africa last year, and he will want his bat to do the talking yet again in the India vs New Zealand ODI series. Kohli was also adjudged the player of the India vs South Africa series.

Kohli On The Cusp Of 'Virat' Milestone