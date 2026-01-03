Updated 3 January 2026 at 18:13 IST
IND vs NZ: BCCI Details Factors That Led to Hardik Pandya's Omission From ODI Squad For New Zealand Series
The BCCI has revealed the reasons behind excluding Hardik Pandya from the Team India squad for the three-match ODIs against New Zealand.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs New Zealand: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed reasons behind star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's snub from the Team India squad for the ODIs against New Zealand.
ALSO READ: India Tour Of Bangladesh Runs Into Hot Waters Amid Political Unrest, BCCI Yet To Confirm Participation: Report
BCCI Opens Up On Hardik Pandya's Exclusion From New Zealand ODIs
The BCCI has announced Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODIs against New Zealand. The BCCI took to their official social media handle on Saturday, January 3, to unveil the squad.
Shubman Gill will be leading the Men in Blue in the ODIs, and Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain. However, Iyer's participation in the ODIs is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE.
Advertisement
In the official statement, the BCCI has confirmed that Hardik Pandya has not received the clearance from the CoE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and keeping the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind, the star all-rounder was excluded from the Men in Blue squad.
"Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," BCCI stated in the official statement.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya Ends One-Day Cricket Jinx 3000 Days After India ODI Debut, Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead Of India vs New Zealand Series
Hardik Pandya's Numbers In ODIs
Hardik Pandya made his ODI debut in 2016 against New Zealand at Dharamsala. He played 94 ODIs and 68 innings, scoring 1904 runs at a strike rate of 110.89 and an average of 32.82. Meanwhile, he also claimed 91 wickets from 88 ODI innings.
In List A, Hardik Pandya played 119 matches and 89 innings, scoring 2382 runs at an average of 32.18 and a strike rate of 107.78. He also picked up 110 wickets from 106 innings.
The three-match ODI series will kick off on January 11. The first match of the series will be played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The second match of the series will be played on January 14 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host the third and final match of the ODI series.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.