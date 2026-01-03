IND vs NZ: BCCI Details Factors That Led to Hardik Pandya's Omission From ODI Squad For New Zealand Series

India vs New Zealand: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed reasons behind star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's snub from the Team India squad for the ODIs against New Zealand.

BCCI Opens Up On Hardik Pandya's Exclusion From New Zealand ODIs

The BCCI has announced Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODIs against New Zealand. The BCCI took to their official social media handle on Saturday, January 3, to unveil the squad.

Shubman Gill will be leading the Men in Blue in the ODIs, and Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain. However, Iyer's participation in the ODIs is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE.

In the official statement, the BCCI has confirmed that Hardik Pandya has not received the clearance from the CoE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and keeping the T20 World Cup 2026 in mind, the star all-rounder was excluded from the Men in Blue squad.

"Hardik Pandya has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match, and considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed," BCCI stated in the official statement.

Hardik Pandya's Numbers In ODIs

Hardik Pandya made his ODI debut in 2016 against New Zealand at Dharamsala. He played 94 ODIs and 68 innings, scoring 1904 runs at a strike rate of 110.89 and an average of 32.82. Meanwhile, he also claimed 91 wickets from 88 ODI innings.

In List A, Hardik Pandya played 119 matches and 89 innings, scoring 2382 runs at an average of 32.18 and a strike rate of 107.78. He also picked up 110 wickets from 106 innings.