Injury Woes Strike India In Nagpur, Axar Patel Leaves Field In Pain After Sustaining Serious Finger Injury Against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand: During the ongoing first T20I match of the series between India and New Zealand, star Indian all-rounder Axar Patel sustained a serious finger injury at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday, January 22.

In the second innings during the third delivery of the 16th over, Daryl Mitchell slammed a four towards long-off. Axar Patel overstretched his left hand to save the ball, but it hit the end of his left hand and flew away. Following this, the physio came into the field to check the India vice-captain.

The 32-year-old failed to continue on the field and had to walk off after his fingers on his left hand were bleeding. Abhishek Sharma came back into the attack and completed the remaining over of Axar Patel.

