IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Becomes Third Indian To Achieve Elusive T20I Milestone

India vs New Zealand: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav completed 3,000 T20I runs, becoming just the third Indian batter to reach this milestone.

Surya, who has made a triumphant return to form and displayed the ruthless, 360-degree and innovative side of his game, achieved this milestone during his side's fifth T20I against New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram, scoring a 30-ball 63, with four boundaries and six sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 210.00.

Now in 104 T20Is and 98 innings, he has made 3,030 runs at an average of 36.95, with four centuries and 24 fifties and a strike rate of 165.48. Above him are: Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs in 159 matches at an average of 32.05, with five centuries and 32 fifties) and Virat Kohli (4,188 runs in 125 matches and 117 innings at an average of 48.69, with a century and 38 fifties).

In this series, he has made 242 runs in five matches at an average of 80.66 and a strike rate of 196.74, with three fifties and a best score of 82*. After breaking his 23-inning fifty drought in the second ODI, Suryakumar has continued his fine run of form.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. While Sanju fell to a single-digit score, Abhishek Sharma (30 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) also fell, leaving India at 48/2. A 137-run stand between Ishan Kishan (103 in 43 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (63 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) enthralled the audience. Later on, a cameo from Hardik Pandya (42 in 17 balls, with a four and four sixes) took India to 271/5 in 20 overs.