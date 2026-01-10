Updated 10 January 2026 at 20:46 IST
Virat Kohli Needs 25 Runs To Script History, India Star On The Verge Of Joining Elite List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli is on the brink of achieving a historic milestone during the upcoming first ODI match between India and New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns with Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the first ODI match of the three-game series, at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara, on Sunday, January 11.
The three-match ODI series will begin on January 11, with Vadodara hosting the first match. The second match of the series will be played on January 14 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The third and final match of the series will take place on January 18 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Virat Kohli On The Verge Of Breaking Multiple Records
In the upcoming game, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli as the star Indian cricketer is on the verge of scripting history in international cricket. Kohli needs just 25 runs to become the third cricketer to score 28,000-plus international runs. As of now, only Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara have achieved the landmark.
In the upcoming first ODI match of the series, Virat Kohli will also have an opportunity to surpass Sangakkara in another milestone. Kohli needs only 42 runs to become the second-highest run-scorer of all time across all formats.
Currently, the former Sri Lankan skipper holds the second place in the chart with 28,016 runs from 594 matches and 666 innings at an average of 46.77.
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old has played 556 international matches and 623 innings, amassing 27,975 runs at a stunning average of 52.58. Kohli has smashed 84 centuries and 145 fifties for Team India across all formats.
Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot in the chart with 34,357 runs from 664 matches and 782 innings at an average of 48.25. Tendulkar has slammed 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries across all formats for Team India.
Virat Kohli's Stats In ODIs
Virat Kohli began his ODI career for India in 2008 against Sri Lanka at Dambulla. The 37-year-old played 308 matches and 296 innings, scoring 14557 runs at a strike rate of 93.65 and an average of 58.46.
