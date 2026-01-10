'Was Definitely Underpar': MI Coach Lisa Keightley Rips Into Team Performance After WPL 2026 Opening Defeat To RCB

On January 9, 2026, the Mumbai Indians met the Royal Challengers Bangalore for their opening WPL 2026 fixture at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. RCB's Nadine de Klerk emerged as the star of the MI vs RCB match as her match-winning half-century powered the Smriti Mandhana-led side to start the WPL 2026 with a win.

While 155 runs, Nadine de Klerk smashed 20 runs in the last over to secure a win by three wickets over the Mumbai side. However, what hurt the defending champions was what transpired in the 19th over of the second innings, where de Klerk was dropped twice, first by Nat Sciver-Brunt and then by Amelia Kerr.

In the post-match interview, Mumbai Indians coach Lisa Keightley tore into the team's performance and called it an under-par performance.

Lisa Keightley On MI's Performance In WPL 2026 Opener Against RCB

The coach praised Lauren Bell, who had picked up one wicket and just 14 runs in her four overs against RCB. However, Keightley pointed out that another 10 runs in the first innings could have made a huge difference and admitted that it was the missed chances in the match that hurt their chances of winning the opening match against RCB.

Keightley explained, "It was definitely under par. I think it looked quite hard early, and Lauren Bell bowled extremely well on those conditions. We put pressure on early. But to get to the score that we did was good, and if we got another 10 off the last over, it could have been a little bit different. But it was well under par to fight and stretch the game out, and to have that position to win the match. But the dropped catches really hurt us in the long run."

RCB Won Their Opening WPL 2026 Fixture Against MI

The Bangalore-based team won the toss and elected to field. After MI was down four wickets at 67 runs, an 82-run stand between S Sajana and Nicola Carey took MI to 154-6.