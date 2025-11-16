IND vs SA - Fans In Shock As India Falter To Chase 124 Runs Against South Africa In Kolkata Test: 'Sack Gautam Gambhir'

India vs South Africa: Cricket fans slammed head coach Gautam Gambhir following India's humiliating 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test match of the series, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, November 14.

South Africa made a solid comeback in the game and clinched a historic win over India. It was South Africa's first Test match win over India in India in 15 years. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma once again silenced his critics. He clinched 10 wins in 11 games as the captain for South Africa.

South Africa bowler Simon Harmer was named the 'Player of the Match' after he picked up eight wickets at the Eden Gardens. It was Harmer's solid performance that helped South Africa make a comeback in the game.

Social Media Erupts As South Africa Beat India In Kolkata

Minutes after the defeat, the Indian cricket fans took to social media to blame head coach Gautam for the defeat. A few of the fans asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to sack Gautam Gambhir. Another fan said that the Proteas could win against India in India after 15 years only because of Gambhir. One of them recalled the old times and said that earlier India used to rule Test cricket at home.

One of the fans took a dig at KL Rahul's performance in the game, saying that the batter fails to perform under pressure.

India Concede Defeat To South Africa In Kolkata Test

Recapping the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat against India.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul helped India bundle out South Africa for 159 in the first innings. Aiden Markram (31 runs from 48 balls) and Wiaan Mulder (24 runs from 51 balls) led the Proteas batting lineup in the first innings.

India's first innings came to an end at 189 following Simon Harmer's four-wicket haul. KL Rahul was the lone performer for the hosts during their first innings, scoring 39 runs from 119 balls.

Temba Bavuma played a resilient knock during South Africa's second inning, scoring 55 runs from 136 balls. The Proteas skipper stayed unbeaten on the crease till the end. Ravindra Jadeja's four-wicket haul restricted South Africa to 153 in their second inning.