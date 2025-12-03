Updated 3 December 2025 at 09:28 IST
IND vs SA, 2nd ODI: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Records And LIVE Streaming Details
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are all set to headline another India game. The second ODI of the ongoing India vs South Africa series will be played in Raipur with the hosts 1-0 up in the series
After an embarrassing 2-0 series loss in the Test series, India are gearing up to beat South Africa in the Raipur ODI to take an unassailable lead. The 'Men in Blue', led by the visitors, defeated Proteas by a margin of 17 runs and they will now look to win the Raipur ODI in order to clinch the series. India are currently ranked one in the ICC ODI rankings and they will want to cement their place at the top even further. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the second ODI.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Head-To-Head Record
India and South Africa have played 95 games against each other. India have won 41 ODIs, and the Proteas have won 51 games against the 'Men in Blue'. The remaining 3 matches ended as no result.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Here's The Pitch Report
The sample size to analyze the Raipur pitch is extremely small and hence it makes the upcoming game very interesting. In the previous ODI that was played on this venue, India had bundled New Zealand out for a paltry 108. The pitch in Raipur is mostly made up of black soil and it might not help the batters as much as it did in Ranchi.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Dissecting The Pitch Statistics In ODI
- 0: Matches won batting first
- 1: Matches won bowling first
- 108: Average 1st innings score
- 111: Average 2nd innings score
- 111/2 in 20.1 overs by IND vs NZ: Highest total recorded
- 108/10 in 34.3 overs by NZ vs IND: Lowest total recorded
- 111/2 in 20.1 overs by IND vs NZ: Highest score chased
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Here's The Weather Forecast
The temperature in Raipur is expected to be pretty good for an ODI game between both the heavyweight sides. The temperature is forecasted to be somewhere around the 28-degree mark with no rains predicted.
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Probable XIs For Both Sides
- India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
- South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Squads For Both Sides
- South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav
