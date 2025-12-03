Updated 3 December 2025 at 08:39 IST
IND vs SA, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch India Try And Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead Against South Africa
India are all set to lock horns with South Africa in the second ODI of the series, India currently lead the IND vs SA series by a margin of 1-0
- Cricket
- 2 min read
KL Rahul's India will like to believe that they pulled off a heist in Ranchi. South Africa, who were chasing 350 in the first ODI, miraculously recovered from 11/3 and ended up losing the match by just 17 runs. More than India's victory, it was Virat Kohli's century that grabbed the limelight. Kohli played a stellar innings of 135 runs from 120 balls to answer his critics. He was well supported by his compatriot Rohit Sharma, who ended up scoring 57 off 51 balls.
Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 136 runs and set a foundation for India to score big. India currently lead the series 1-0 and they'll like to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 when they walk out to play in Raipur.
ALSO READ | 'Makes The Series Exciting': Temba Bavuma Unfazed By South Africa's Heartbreaking Loss Against India in The First IND vs SA ODI
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details
When will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match be played?
Advertisement
- The 2nd IND vs SA ODI match will be played on Wednesday, December 3, 2025
At what time will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI start?
- The 2nd IND vs SA ODI match will get underway at 1:30 PM IST
Where will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match be played?
Advertisement
- The 2nd IND vs SA ODI match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match?
- The 2nd IND vs SA ODI will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network
ALSO READ | Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma At Two Different Ends As BCCI Stares At Another Crisis Prior To IND vs SA 2nd ODI
Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI in India?
- The 2nd IND vs SA ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website
What are the squads for the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match?
- South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottniel Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 3 December 2025 at 08:39 IST