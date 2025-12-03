IND vs SA, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch India Try And Take Unassailable 2-0 Lead Against South Africa

Virat Kohli and Harshit Rana celebrate the fall of Quinton de Kock's wicket | Image: Associated Press

KL Rahul's India will like to believe that they pulled off a heist in Ranchi. South Africa, who were chasing 350 in the first ODI, miraculously recovered from 11/3 and ended up losing the match by just 17 runs. More than India's victory, it was Virat Kohli's century that grabbed the limelight. Kohli played a stellar innings of 135 runs from 120 balls to answer his critics. He was well supported by his compatriot Rohit Sharma, who ended up scoring 57 off 51 balls.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 136 runs and set a foundation for India to score big. India currently lead the series 1-0 and they'll like to take an unassailable lead of 2-0 when they walk out to play in Raipur.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match be played?

The 2nd IND vs SA ODI match will be played on Wednesday, December 3, 2025

At what time will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI start?

The 2nd IND vs SA ODI match will get underway at 1:30 PM IST

Where will the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match be played?

The 2nd IND vs SA ODI match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match?

The 2nd IND vs SA ODI will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI in India?

The 2nd IND vs SA ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website

What are the squads for the India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI match?