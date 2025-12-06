Updated 6 December 2025 at 08:59 IST
IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Records
South Africa won the Raipur ODI to level the India vs South Africa series. The third and the final ODI is scheduled to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam
The third and the final ODI of the India vs South Africa series will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Courtesy of South Africa's heroic show in the Raipur ODI, the series will now be decided in Raipur. Prior to the three-match ODI series, South Africa defeated India 2-0 in the Test series and they will look to seal another victory against the 'Men in Blue', in Visakhapatnam. Here's everything you need to know.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Head-To-Head Record
India and South Africa have played 96 games against each other. India have won 41 ODIs, and the Proteas have won 52 games against the 'Men in Blue'. The remaining 3 matches ended as no result.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Here's The Weather Forecast
The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the course of the match. Light cloud cover is expected during the match and rain isn't expected to play spoilsport.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Here's The Pitch Report
Despite dew being a huge factor in the third ODI that is scheduled to play in Vizag, the pitch is expected to be batting-friendly. The surface offers pace and bounce, and the ball is expected to come on nicely to the bat, which encourages stroke play. Both the teams will also be wary of the fact that the pitch begins to slow slightly as the game progresses. The outcome of the toss will play a huge role in the third ODI.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Dissecting The Pitch Statistics In ODI
- 20: Total matches played
- 3: Matches won batting first
- 15: Matches won bowling first
- 233: Average 1st innings score
- 213: Average 2nd innings score
- 387/5 in 50 overs by IND vs WI: Highest total recorded
- 76/10 in 39.3 overs by SLW vs INDW: Lowest total recorded
- 331/7 in 49 overs by AUSW vs INDW: Highest score chased
- 229/5 in 50 overs by INDW vs SLW: Lowest score defended
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Probable XIs For Both Sides
- South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi.
- India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Reddy, KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Squads For Both Sides
- South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Prenelan Subrayen.
- India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (w/c), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav.
