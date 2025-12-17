IND vs SA 4th T20I Match Abandoned Due To Excessive Fog; Hosts Maintain 2-1 Lead Ahead Of Ahmedabad Showdown

IND vs SA 4th T20I: Hazardous AQI and poor visibility conditions won over cricket as the fourth T20I match between India and South Africa has been abandoned due to excessive fog.

The conditions at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow weren't ideal, as a thick layer of fog had affected the visibility of the field of play.

After a prolonged wait and multiple inspections from the umpires, the play had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Team India and South Africa underwent workouts and training ahead of the 4th T20I match, ahead of the toss. After the toss was delayed, all the players went upstairs to their respective dressing rooms with the hope that the conditions would improve.

On-field umpires for the IND vs SA 4th T20I – Rohan Pandit and KN Ananthapadmanabhan – inspected the field of play as the players waited for the green signal from the match officials. But after six inspections, the umpires deemed that the conditions weren't ideal, and the fixture had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

India-South Africa's Showdown In Ahmedabad To Have Immense Anticipation

India has a solid chance to secure a series win as they require just one more victory in the ongoing bilateral series. They pulled off a solid turnaround in the third T20I at Dharamshala, with their all-around prowess standing out.

Bowlers like Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh have delivered standout performances against the Aiden Markram-led Proteas Men. Even batters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma displayed intent in the competition as they let their blades do the talking.

Following the abandonment of the match-up, India holds the series lead 2-1, with the fifth T20I match all set to happen at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19, 2025.